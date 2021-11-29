Nigeria’s leading lender, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has redoubled efforts to ensure young Nigerians are free from poverty. This time, the bank invested in another round of financial literacy training for hundreds of secondary school students in seven states across the country.

The training, which formed part of the activities organised in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commemorate the 2021 World Savings Day, seeks to secure their future and guarantee them freedom from poverty. It focused on guiding the students to imbibe financial principles early in life, ensuring they grow up to become responsible citizens who will know how to make their money work for them.

Speaking on the significance of the World Savings Day, Group Head, Corporate Affairs at FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo, said, “we want our young ones, who are the hope and future drivers of Nigeria, to understand the prudent management of resources. They require this skill to secure their future. Therefore, we will continue to champion and execute initiatives that would fast-track financial literacy and inclusion because this is one of the most effective ways to empower students and Nigerians at large towards building a better society.”

FCMB Group Plc, led by the Group Chief Executive, Mr Ladi Balogun, stresses the need for Nigerians to have money management skills such as budgeting, saving, and investing because it guarantees financial security and freedom.

Hundreds of secondary school students in Anambra, Bauchi, Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Lagos and Osun states benefitted from the training this year. Top officials of the bank tutored them on topics ranging from prudent management of resources, appreciation of how money works and how it can be channeled to productive use.

The World Savings Day is set aside by the international community to promote knowledge and understanding of students as well as the populace on the importance of savings, financial control, planning and other economic issues to the development of individuals and society.

