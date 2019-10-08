FCMB Group Plc said it would not be able to release its third quarter (Q3) results for the period ended September 30, 2019, before the deadline stipulated by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Group made this known yesterday in a notification sent to the Exchange and added that it was due to the commencement of the interim audit of the company’s commercial banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited for the period ended 30 September 2019.

Rule 13.19 (g) of the NSE Rulebook of 2015 specified that listed companies must send their results, whether audited or not, within six weeks after the end of a quarter.

“To send to The Exchange, quarterly statements and forecast, whether or not audited, not later than six weeks after the end of the period.”

But while its stocks traded at N1.60 during trading session on the NSE, the bank said, “FCMB Group Plc wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public that it will not file its nine months (Q3 2019) unaudited results for the period ended September 30 , 2019 by the due date of October 31, 2019. This is due to the commencement of the interim audit of the company’s commercial banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited for the period ended September 30, 2019.