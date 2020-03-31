First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has assured its teeming customers of prompt and convenient financial services accessibility and delivery despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The assurance follows the full activation of its Business Continuity plan and implementation of safety measures for customers and staff to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The action is in line with the customer-first approach philosophy of the Bank and best practice international protocols, including the recommended measures by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a statement, FCMB explained that part of the safety measures it has put in place is the cleaning of teller counters at all branches with disinfectants every hour. This is in addition to compulsory enforcement of temperature screening, the use of hand sanitisers for all those that must gain access to any of its business premises and keeping a keen eye on social distancing rules. The Bank disclosed that while majority of its branches will remain open to serve customers who may require physical services, a few other branches will be

temporarily closed with effect from March 25, 2020.

Based on this and considering the critical services offered by banks, especially at a time like this, FCMB has further optimised its world class alternate and digital banking channels to effectively cater for all forms of transactions required by customers, thereby limiting the threat of inter-personal interaction. The lender has therefore encouraged customers to make use of its self-service channels, including, internet banking, the new FCMB Mobile app, *329# USSD solution, automated teller machines, among others, to send money, pay bills, request for loans, purchase airtime, check account balance and carry out other transactions on the go.