Entrepreneurs, particularly startups, have been charged to acquire knowledge and the right competencies if they must succeed and stand the test of time in a rapidly changing business environment. Twelve celebrated business leaders and entrepreneurs made this call in Season 2 of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) knowledge sharing and capacity building series, Top-5-In-5. The series was designed to give Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) practical insight into different business areas to inspire them to achieve optimal results.

Offering tips on a wide range of topics, the business leaders noted that no entrepreneur could stand the test of time without the right competencies and offerings aligned with market needs. They added that businesses must have a broad view and offer solutions that exceed expectations to achieve optimum performance and sustainable growth.

Speaking on “How to Grow a Local Startup with Global Appeal”, Mitchell Elegbe, CEO of Interswitch Limited, said entrepreneurs must have a unique business model and be clear on the products or services they are offering to the public.

