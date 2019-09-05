As part of its corporate social responsibility goals, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has organised a free comprehensive capacity building programme for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Oyo State.

The training themed “Business Enterprises and Sustainability Training (BEST)’’, organised by FCMB Training Academy, recently, was attended by over 300 entrepreneurs across various business classes and facilitators focused on business and skills development, marketing, finance and accounting for SMEs.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Bukola Smith, recognised the increasing role and impact of SMEs. Her words: ‘’The BEST initiative is one of the innovative ways we empower, promote and lay a solid foundation for the long-term success of our SME customers. Without effective training and exposure, it could be quite difficult for their businesses to succeed. We believe this training will go a long way to impact positively on the SME operators who have participated in this programme. It will propel them to further develop themselves in order to compete favourably within and outside the Nigerian market. We, therefore, urge the beneficiaries to take advantage of the unique opportunities provided by this exercise. It is a veritable platform for them to take the lead to drive the diversification and growth of the Nigerian economy.”

Also speaking, the Head, Training Academy of FCMB, Sola Oyegbade, said that, ‘’BEST initiative is a proof of our commitment to the growth and sustainability of SMEs. We focus on helping and getting these businesses sustained, beyond just focusing on what value they add to our own Business on the immediate. We constantly keep our eyes on the critical need for SMEs to maximally contribute to the rapid development of the nation’s growing economy. Several of our SME partners who have participated in earlier versions of this training are much better off today”.

Participants, however, expressed their immense gratitude to the bank for providing such a very valuable platform free of charge. In her remarks, the Managing Director of Precious Gems Medical Consults, Omolara Olusola-Taiwo, described the training as, ‘’an eye-opener’’. According to her, ‘’the first session enlightened me on some matters that I would not have given due consideration to as factors that drive business growth. But now with the knowledge gained, I will have a fresh approach towards doing business in my community.