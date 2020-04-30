FCMB Bank (UK) Limited, the UK subsidiary of a leading Nigerian bank, First City Monument Bank, has partnered with Seso Global, a property sales and marketing company, for a webinar series aimed at highlighting the current trends and opportunities in the Nigerian real estate sector.

Stella Okuzu, Head of Personal and Business Banking FCMB Bank UK, said, “With a population of over 200 million and estimated to grow to about 263 million by 2038, Nigeria is still contending with a huge housing deficit. This portends a great investment opportunity for the Nigerian Diaspora who remitted about $25million into Nigeria in 2018. This is the time and the right platform to discuss this opportunity.”

The webinar, set for 6 May at 3pm, will discuss why the Diaspora should act now and take advantage of the economic climate in Nigeria and the opportunity to invest within a trusted ecosystem presented by the partnership between FCMB Bank (UK) and Seso Global.

Speakers billed for the webinar titled, “Buying Property In Nigeria – Trends, Opportunities and Risk Management”, include Stella Okuzu: Head of Personal & Business Banking and Head of Marketing at FCMB Bank UK; Daniel Bloch: CEO of Seso Global; Dr Andrew Nevin: Partner – FS Leader and Chief Economist Company at PwC West Africa; and Aniekan Ukpanah: Managing Partner at Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO).

“We are excited to co-host the first webinar in our series,” said Daniel Bloch, CEO of Seso Global. “It is an important time to clearly promote Nigeria and the opportunities in the real estate industry. With an exclusive panel of experts in their respective fields we believe there is a unique opportunity to learn how to tap into the clear opportunity.”

The Nigerian real estate sector is still seeing transactions despite the current lockdown across parts of the country. Investors have taken a medium to long term position to protect investment in the safer haven of property rather than more risky areas such as the stock market. Online searches for property have markedly increased over the last month with a clear appetite for property once the lockdown is over.