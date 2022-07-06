First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has pledged to make this year’s Ojude Oba Festival a grand, exciting and rewarding experience for all.

A promoter of the festival for almost 20 years, FCMB has showered praises on the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, chiefs, indigenes, friends and well-wishers of Ijebuland on the occasion of the fiesta scheduled to hold in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on July 11, 2022.

In a goodwill message to the monarch, the bank reiterated its commitment to initiatives that would promote tourism and development of Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

Founder of FCMB Group and Olori Omo-Oba (Head of all Princes) of Ijebuland, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun said: “I have received the news that the good Lord has enabled you to resuscitate the age-long Ijebu tradition of Ojude Oba, after a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented us from paying homage to an inimitable royal father.

I have always felt that through the love of God our saviour, we shall all soon be saved from this pandemic and will resume this unique annual adoration and paying of tribute to our royal father”.

In a goodwill message delivered on his behalf by the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, Otunba Balogun said: “I have always been confident and assured that the good Lord would restore our joy in resuming this Ijebu’s cherished tradition, and our faith in the awesome power of the Almighty God has not been diminished. On a personal level, so much water has passed under the bridge, but the good Lord has been assuring us that all will be well.”

Group Chief Executive, FCMB, Ladi Balogun, said the festival remains a unique platform for home-based Ijebus to promote their wares to a broad range of visitors, thus contributing significantly to economic growth and development.