Leading financial services provider, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has won a Platinum Award as the Best Participating Financial Institution with Most Impact on Total End-Borrowers Financed 2020 at the Service Ambassadors’ Programme organised by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) in Lagos, recently.

In addition, three employees of the bank won Service Ambassador Awards at the event. They are Oluremi Agboola, Toyin Ajibulu and Augustine Ibelegbu. The trio also received a training grant of N5.5 million.

The awards were given in recognition of FCMB’s leadership role in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) space and for its outstanding support to the growth of businesses in Nigeria. At the same time, the employees were recognised for their part in the bank’s efforts to alleviate the funding challenges facing SMEs in the country.

The Service Ambassadors’ Programme is designed to recognise and celebrate organisations that have shown strong commitment towards the development and success of businesses in terms of funding, capacity building and other support.

Commenting on the award and its significance, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said:

“Our emergence as winner of the Platinum Award and four other awards is another proof that we are living up to the expectations of customers and the entire business community. We are committed to ensuring that all segments of society have access to the transformative power of financial services to help them fulfil their personal and business aspirations.

