First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has won the award of ‘‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’’ at the Finnovex West Africa Awards held recently in Lagos.

Also, its Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, emerged the CEO of the year. They were elected to the positions after a survey conducted by the organisers which involved bank customers.

The event, co-located with Finnovex West Africa and organised with the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), provided a platform for industry shaping discussions with experts, thought-leaders and innovators across the financial services community worldwide. The two-day conference focused on global trends, disruptions and how market players can determine opportunities and respond to the threats. The gathering also provided an opportunity for financial experts to share knowledge on big and pressing issues, ranging from Financial Technology (FinTech) disruptions to financial inclusion, blockchain and regtech.

According to the organisers, the conferment of the ‘‘Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement’’ on FCMB, is in recognition of its outstanding achievements, consistent demonstration of customer service excellence and convenience as well as robust technology. Moreover, FCMB was recognised for promoting financial inclusion through the deployment of digital banking solutions and other offerings that align with the lifestyles of various segments of the society.

‘’FCMB pioneered deployment of Over-The-Counter transactions (OTC) using biometrics on Point of Sales (PoS) for both inter and intra-bank transfers and withdrawals; the first in deploying OTC transactions on PoS through card and biometrics means and the first to release a wallet account in the industry’’.

Among the offerings of the Bank in the digital banking space are, the FCMB *329# USSD code, enhanced FCMBMobile, artificial intelligence chatbot, named Temi, among other digital platforms that have continued to make waves and redefine financial services.