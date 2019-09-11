Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has disbursed N6.5 billion to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and 15 states that are eligible to access the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) gateway of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The disbursed fund, according to the government, was part of the initial phase of disbursement of N13.7 billion that has been released to eligible states under the scheme.

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehinire, who spoke at the disbursement ceremony in Abuja, yestderday, challenged other states to fulfil the basic criteria so they can access the fund and attend to the healthcare needs of their people.

He explained that National Health Act, 2014, indicated that BHCPF is to be administered through three gateways namely, Federal Ministry of Health, NHIS and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He added: “It is important to note that in the NHIS gateway, the National Health Insurance Scheme through the state health insurance schemes purchase a basic minimum package of healthcare services for all participating Nigerians.”