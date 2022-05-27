From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A female senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, has promised to entrench good governance if elected to represent the people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, at the National Assembly.

Benjamins-Laniyi, who made the pledge when she addressed some delegates ahead of the party’s convention, added that she would sponsor bills geared towards assuaging the plight of FCT original inhabitants.

Moreso, she promised to justify her office, by collapsing the socioeconomic and socio-politcal gaps between the rich and the poor and, between indigenes and non indigenes.

She clarified that the the push for affirmative action was not exclusively meant for women, but an agenda targeted at bolstering developmental progress of a nation.

The female aspirant expressed optimism that women especially would queue behind her in the primary.

“When I eventually win, the people of the FCT should expect from a lawmaker representing the FCT in the red chamber at a level of intervention of sponsoring of bills of expressing the intentional opportunities and arguments and conversations for the FCT everything that has been a historical issue we shall reset.

“The gender affirmative action is not an agenda just for women; it is for unifying women as part of the developmental process and progress of a nation.

“I am committed also to finding answers through laws that will translate that which is a socioeconomic deficit into socioeconomic surplus.

“Economic change begins when laws change to fit the hope of the people to answer the cry and to bring solution to the needs that are in the common society.

“The first thing I want to do is to present an understanding to the people that I am representing that first and foremost, the FCT is the centre of non-negotiable unity for everyone.

“So, the issues that have been exploited to politically divide and separate people from people so that you have a classification of some people against indigene and none indigene will be addressed.

“This classification will be addressed through constitutional redemptive intervention.

“The indigenes, the aborigines above the Charter that set up the FCT feel an experience of being left behind because they were not exposed educationally, socio culturally when the settlers and government came in.

“Now the engagement of my advocacy by legislation is to bring our attention to this through conversations and not through division, to arrive at answers like law reforms that are agreed and scaled accordingly so that what has been a centre of controversy and argument no longer bring arguments but provide solution,” she said.