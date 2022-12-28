From Fred Itua, Abuja

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday, said it has removed a total number of 3,197 shanties and illegal structures. It has also crushed 1,292 commercial motorcycles in the last two weeks.

In particular, the Taskteam on city sanitation said a total of 123 illegal structures were removed at Katampe Extension and Guzape Districts, while a total of 3,074 shanties were removed and cleared at Durumi I, II, III, Monkey Viilage, Dagba, the Illegal IDP Camp at Durumi District and under some bridges in the Federal Capital City (FCC).

Similarly, 1,292 commercial motorcycles were impounded and crushed.

Making this disclosure, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad, said the removal exercise was to ensure the safety and security of the FCT residents and maintain high standard of living of the residents devoid of any threats.

Ahmad, who spoke at a joint press briefing on removal of illegal structures and all forms of criminality and criminal elements in the FCC, said the Task Team mobilised all necessary tools (human and material) and commenced the removal of such identified nuisances which culminated into the following successes recorded between 9th – 22nd December 2022

He noted that the FCTA Administration had observed with great concerns the increase in illegal developments in some parts of the FCC, flagrant disrespect to the ban on the operation of Commercial Motorcycles and proliferation of shanties and illegal settlement in the guise of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He explained that most affected Districts with such illegal developments concerns are: Guzape, Katampe Extension and Lugbe Airport Road. Areas with shanties in the guise of IDPs includes Durumi, Wasa and Kuchi Goro.

He said: “Areas with disturbing activities of Commercial Motorcycle operation includes and not limited to Airport Road, Durumi, Kubwa, Asokoro Extension and Guzape Districts.

“Such concerns no doubt exacerbate security challenges, affects the aesthetic of the city as well as contravenes the approved Master Plan of the City which invariably creat bottlenecks in the management of the City.”

The FCDA boss recalled that the FCTA Management, led by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello resolved to address such anomaly and restore the confidence of the FCT residents on the Administration, directed him to lead other stakeholder Departments and Agencies to ensure that such anomalies are squarely addressed.

The Executive Secretary FCDA’s led Task Team comprising of: Coordinator AMMC, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister FCT on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Directors of Departments of Development Control, Security Services FCTA, Urban and Regional Planning, Lands Administration, AGIS, Survey and Mapping, Engineering Services FCDA.