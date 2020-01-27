Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has revealed that its Transportation Secretariat generated over N3.4 billion from vehicle licensing, change of ownership and other sundry fees from various defaulters in 2019. This represents 22.46 per cent increment in its profile compared to 2018.

This disclosure was made on Monday by the Acting Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Mrs. Alice Odey-Achu, during its annual press briefing.

“The revenue generated between 1st January 2019 to 31st December, 2019 is put at N3,417,240,921.67 (Three Billion, four hundred and seventeen million, two hundred and forty thousand, nine hundred and twenty-one naira and sixty-seven kobo) only,” she said.

Odey-Achu who also lamented that out of 103,919 vehicles presented for inspection, only 48,274 passed the road worthiness test. This, she said, represents 46.45 per cent of the total value.

She noted that the Secretariat was working towards raising its revenue generation profile in 2020.

According to her, the inspecting officers have established that the number of vehicles that failed the road worthiness were fairly used that came into the country with multiple defects.

“The number of vehicles that failed the test is higher due to the following reasons; most imported fairly used vehicles ‘tokumbo’ have one or more defects that are detected during the computerised inspections which ordinarily cannot be detected during physical inspection.

“Poor vehicle maintenance culture of most drivers and bad roads network in the suburbs also contributed to some vehicle components becoming defective,” she said.