Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, has threatened that undeveloped plots in all the resettlement sites may stand the risk of revocation to pave way for speedy development in various sites across the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who issued the threat, however, the assured that the FCT Administration will not jettison the Resettlement Scheme, despite seeming challenges being faced. She stressed that the vision of President Muhammadu Bahari’s administration is to embark on completion of all abandoned and ongoing projects.

Aliyu gave this threat at Shere Galuwyi Resettlement site while on tour of facilities in Bwari Area of the Territory, just as she called on allottees to commence development.

Similarly, the Minister has directed the Satellite Towns Development Department, (STDD), to evolve measures that would fast track the completion of Mpape, Shere-Galuwyi road project.

She affirmed that the Mpape, Shere and Galuwyi road was one of the major satellite roads that if completed would boost the economic life of Bwari residents and FCT as a whole, while regretting that the project that had started in 2006, had not reached an appreciable stage.

According to her, the marching order on the 19 kilometer road was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s determination to deliver dividends of democracy to the people including residents of the Territory.

Speaking further on the Galuwyi resettlement site, the Minister called on Directors of Resettlement Department and Satellite Towns Development Department, to synergise and come up with processes that would provide the enabling environment for the people to move in.

“All the people that have allocations in Galuwyi should hesten up work on them, by doing so more developmental projects will come. But if they are having some challenges they should channel them to us.

“Economic life of these people that will stay in this place must be taken into consideration. So all the Secretariat should do the needful for us to have head way here. No body will be happy to pack in here without the basic social amenities on ground,” she said.

She also used the occasion to inspect the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat Fish Farm Estate, Junior Secondary School, Igu, and Bwari Rehabilitation centre.