From Fred Itua, Abuja

Determined to enforce compliance with the Nigerian Educational Curriculum and ensure quality in both teaching and learning, officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have vowed to shutdown schools that failed to the meet the required minimum standard.

Similarly, the Administration also warned private schools that operate with expired accreditation certificates and prevent officials from accessing their schools for routine inspection to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.

Acting director, Quality Assurance Department of the Education Secretariat in the FCT, Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya, gave the warning at a recent meeting with the leadership of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), FCT chapter, in Abuja.

Uzoanya said there are various stages, procedures and approval for the establishment of Schools.

She insisted that all statutory laws and other regulations pertaining to management of schools in the FCT must be fully complied with.

She warned that,any unregistered and illegal Schools will be close down adding that no substandard Schools will be allowed to exist in the FCT.

She frowned at the non-compliance to the the guidelines and non payment of the approved annual accreditation fees by some private school owners ,especially those with magnificent infrastructures describing such act as against the laid down rules.

While insisting that the department will not issued recognition and accreditation certificates to any school found wanting in this regard.

Advising the Proprietors to pay the approved fees due to the Administration, Uzoanya said the department will not issue certificates to those who are yet to pay the fees as this is important in the revenue drive of the FCT Administration.

She assured that the department will not compromise on its mandate of monitoring and inspection of Schools to ensure total compliance to the minimum standards while registering and accrediting of both private and public schools.

Also speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director and Chairman , Revenue Taskforce, Malam Mudi Mohammed, said the schools should braced up and pay their fees.

He noted that it is no longer business as usual ,because the taskforce will not leave any stone unturned to ensure schools operating in FCT comply strictly to the guidelines especially as it regards prompt payment of annual accreditation fees.

Mohammed said available record shows that many schools are indebted to the FCTA and his team is ready to recover the debt.

Responding on behalf of the Proprieors, Mrs . Rukayyat Agboola, the Chairperson of the association, said the new executives of the association were in the department to interface and work in partnership with the regulatory body.

She explained the many challenges faced by school owners, especially in the face of the prevailing economic situation, and the COVID 19 global pandemic as which forced many schools to close down due to financial constraints.

She advocated for a grant from the government for private school owners to enable them ease the financial burden being faced.