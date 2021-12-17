The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says it will collaborate with the Rotary Club of Apo District 9125 to render humanitarian services to the lee-privileged.

Its Director-General, Alhaji Abbas Idriss gave the assurance when he received members of the club who paid him a courtesy visit.

Idriss observed that Nigerians were losing the culture care for people not related to them, a departure from the past when everyone was his or her brother’s keeper.

He urged the club to participate in the forthcoming International Volunteers Day activities which would entail blood donation, visit to the less-privileged in hospitals and gifts to indigent persons.

He also expressed the agency’s willingness to work with the club to boost its social responsibility in areas of service to humanity.

Earlier, president of the club, retired Gen. Bernard Ugwueke, said the visit was to enjoin the agency to partner with it in its programmes.

The programmes, he said, included the eradication of diseases, healthcare and the provision of potable water in schools. (NAN)

