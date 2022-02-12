From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it has cancelled its earlier announcement on the restriction of movement for Saturday’s area council elections. The Police had on Wednesday, ordered the restriction of movement beginning from 12 midnight Friday to 4pm Saturday.

However, the police said that would no longer be necessary as it has put adequate security measures in place and called on the public to go about their legitimate businesses. FCT command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, who made this in a statement said: “The FCT Police Command has decided to relax the restriction of movement as earlier announced for the Area Council Election scheduled to take place on the 12th February, 2022. Consequently, members of the public are hereby advised to go about their normal legitimate business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Babaji Sunday while assuring the members of public of the provision of a water tight security before, during and after the election, urged them to come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice. He also called on residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.