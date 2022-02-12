From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Philip Aduda, the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, as at 12:57pm has not been seen at his 004 Polling Unit in Old Chief palace ward, Karu of Abuja Municipal Area Council as the since the elections kicked off at few minutes at 9am.

On crosschecking the displayed voter’s list, the name of the senator was missing while his wife’s, Aduda Hauwa Philip, name was on the list.

Voters at the PU 004 who spoke with journalists that Unit 004 at Old Chief’s Palace is his Ward and expressed confidence he and his wife will come to vote.

“Our senator will come to vote. This is his polling unit. He cannot afford to shun the election because he needs the people”, one of the voters said.

Accreditation and voting began at 9:40 am to end at 2:30pm.

2,850 voters registered in the unit while 2,800 ballots were brought.

While agents of political parties expressed displeasure with the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), the Presiding Officer, Anyanwu Nnaemeka said the process has been peaceful so far.