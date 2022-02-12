From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Philip Aduda, the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, arrived his poll unit 004 Polling Unit in Old Chief palace ward, Karu of Abuja Municipal Area Council at 1:18pm and by 1:30pm was done voting.

Adudu who came with his wife, Hauwa Philip while describing the process at his polling unit as seamless, said reports at his disposal, the same is not the case in other area councils.

According to him, there are complaints from across the nation’s capital that Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), are malfunctioning.

He said but in his ward he was able to vote in about 10 minutes within his arrival at the unit.

Meanwhile, an election observer and Board Member of Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said in the places he observed there were no issues with BVAS.

On the confusion being created by newly created polling units, said: “Remember we highlighted that in our press conference, that those those new polling units will pose some challenges. And it has started showing now. I have been to some polling units and no one showed up. I have spent two hours somewhere and nobody came to vote because people cannot even identify that place as their polling unit.

“Incidentally, like I said, these elections are all learning curves for INEC to perfect, you know, 2023 process. And it is important that’s why we are taking deeper interest in observing the election so that we can know collate some of the findings that we have and pass them to INEC to be able to see how they up their games going forward.

Accreditation and voting which began at 9:40 am is to end at 2:30pm.

2,850 voters registered in the unit while 2,800 ballots were brought.