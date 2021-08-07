From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of new police commissioners to 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The appointment, which is with immediate effect, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, is part of efforts at repositioning the Nigerian Police force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

Mba in the statement said

“The affected State Commands and Commissioner of Police posted are: Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.

“Other senior officers deployed are CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

