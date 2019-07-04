The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, Justice Ishaq Bello has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for facilitating the adoption of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act in the state.

Justice Bello, who spoke when he led members of the Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion on a visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, described the adoption of the act in Enugu as ‘revolutionary.’

The FCT chief judge told the governor that the committee was in Enugu in exercise of its “sole mandate of visiting Nigerian prisons to release inmates, who have options of fine associated to their various sentences and also to review cases of inmates that have stayed over five years, awaiting trials before various courts.

“In a situation where they have overstayed the period of sentences they were convicted for, we take instant decisions to let them go.”

The jurist, who advocated a uniform criminal justice regime act to be adopted by the respective component states “without affecting the very substance intendment of the act,” said Governor Ugwuanyi deserves to be congratulated for the adoption of the act in Enugu State.

“We are happy that you have made it possible; that you are among the states that have adopted the act. Many others are following suit because it is in that act that you find the road that will expedite delivery, eliminate delays, among others,” he said. Earlier, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Priscilla Emehelu, told Ugwuanyi that the delegation deemed it necessary to pay him a visit before embarking on the assignment because of his interest and commitment in ensuring that justice is done to people who are kept away in prisons unlawfully.