Residents of Gosa Kpanyi Kpanyi community, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the lack of electricity and water supply in the community, which has crippled development.

Some of the residents said the government had abandoned the community without electricity for over 40 years.

Kpanyi, a community along airport road has street lights just at the entrance of the community, but no power supply inside.

Mr Tanko Joshua said there were no social amenities in the community right from when he was born.

“I was born here, and I grew up in this place; I have never seen light in this place for over 40 years now.

“There is a central place that we do charge our phones and lamps, and we pay N50 to charge. As you can see, there are electricity poles here, but there are no wires, let alone power supply.

“There is no single school in this community; our children have to cross to the other community (Gosa seriki) to go to school,” he said.

Also, Bako Haruna, a Senior Secondary School student, regretted that politicians would always come to the community for campaigns and promise better days for the residents, but never fulfilled their promises.

“When election is approaching, politicians will be visiting and making promises to the community to provide the people with infrastructure.

“The councilors come here to do campaign and they would promise to bring power supply and other social amenities for us, but, once we’ve voted for them and elections over, they forget us.”

Haruna urged the FCT authorities to provide basic amenities in the community, which would bring about development.

A female resident, who claimed anonymity, said its her 20th year in the community and she had never seen electricity in the community.

“No hospitals, no school, no potable water and no light too. All my children were born in the opposite community, the pregnant women have to go to either Lugbe and other places to give birth.

“This is the only community along airport road that doesn’t have any amenities, other communities have these things. The government is fencing the community, there is street light in front of the community, but we live in total darkness.”

Mr Danjuma Musa said: “I was born in this community and now I have two children here, still no light.

“Last year, in January, AEDC brought these electricity poles you are seeing, and since then we haven’t seen them. Its more than a year now since they brought it to decieve us during the election.

“No presence of government infrastructure here. No electricity, no water, no school, no health structure. They are fencing all the communities along airport road just to present visitors a good sight.

“The river at the entrance of the community is our main source of water supply.”

Mrs Endurance Ephraim, said she has been in the community for over 20 years without potable water.

“No water in this community for 20 years that I’ve been here. When I came here, I met people who also shared the same experience. “The Wupa water is dangerous and full of harmful objects, there are sharp stones. Yet we can’t stop the children from entering it because there is heat and they need water to cool their body temperature.

“Before we drink the water because we don’t have water in the community but when we discovered that our children started peeing blood, we stop drinking the water but we use it for every other thing.