From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

In its determine to contain anticipated upsurge as the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) winds down in the FCT, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed 17 INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres.

The Commission also confirmed that the total number of 17 IVEDs have been distributed based on two per Area Council and five at the Registration Centre.

In a statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the

Commission announced the suspension of further registration of voters in the FCT from December 12, 2021.

“INEC met December 9, 2021 and deliberated on a number of issues, including the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections.

“By section 103(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission is empowered to conduct elections into the offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the Area Councils of the FCT.

“Pursuant to this power, the Commission met on March 30, 2021 and fixed Saturday 21st February 2022 for the conduct of elections to these positions.

“By section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the registration of voters, updating and revision of the register of voters shall stop not later than 60 days before any election covered by the Act.

“Consequently, the Commission will, in compliance, suspend further registration of voters in the FCT with effect from December 12, 2021.

“To contain the anticipated upsurge as the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) winds down in the FCT, the Commission has deployed additional INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres.

A total of 17 IVEDs have been distributed based on two per Area Council and five at the Registration Centre.

“All appointments beyond December 12, 2021 have been rescheduled and notifications sent to the affected persons through email.

“The Commission has also suspended services for all voter updates, transfers, and reviews in relation to the FCT. The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) of new registrants will be printed and made available for collection immediately after the required processes have been completed and well ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday December 12.

“The Commission remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, and safe elections in Nigeria,” the Commission announced in the statement.

