Mr John Gabaya, incumbent Chairman, Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship primary election in the area.

The Chairman, Electoral Committee in the area, Mr Mohammed Ismaila, said that 249 delegates in the area endorsed Gabaya as a consensus candidate along with all serving councilors in the 10 electoral wards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 250 delegates accredited, one vote was invalidated.

Ismaila said that the voting was to fulfill all constitutional requirements as the candidate would fly the flag of the PDP in the February 2022 area council election.

Reacting, Gabaya thanked his co-contestant, Mr Matthew Irimiya, who stepped down from the contest just before the commencement of voting.

Gabaya promised to work with Irimiya for the progress of the party and council at large, if re-elected.

He also thanked the delegates and promised to continue ongoing projects for the development of the area.

Also speaking, Irimiya said he heeded elders’ advice to step down and work with Gabaya, adding that he believed the party would achieve greater heights in harmony. (NAN)