From Okwe Obi, Abuja
The Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has announced that it deployed 100 citizen observers in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.
CESDA Chairman Olushola Babalola told reporters recently that the deployment became eminent to ensure that the exercise is free, fair and credible.
‘For the 2020 FCT Area Council election, CESDA deployed 100 citizen observers including observers across the 62 wards of the area councils.
‘At least one CESDA observer will observe the elections in each of the 62 wards in the Area Council.
‘The CESDA citizen observers will closely watch the electoral process to ensure it substantially complies with the relevant national laws, as well as international conventions governing free, fair and credible polls.
‘CESDA deployed a systematic observation methodology that deploys information technologies to provide timely information on different phases of the polls on election day as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),’ he said
