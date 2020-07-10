Fred Ezeh, Fred Itua, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) acting secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, who doubles as the coordinator of FCT COVID-19 response team, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Kawu, while addressing newsmen yesterday at the Asokoro District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment, explained that his journey to the isolation centre began 12 days earlier when he experienced feverish conditions. This prompted him to take the COVID-19 test, which turned out to be positive. Kawu, who is the equivalent to the commissioner for health, said it was very important for Nigerians to appreciate that COVID-19 was real and could be fatal.

“I want every Nigerian, like I’ve always told them in the media, that this thing is real and anybody can be infected, especially those of us that are on the frontline. The disease can be fatal and it is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand-washing or sanitizing, maintaining social distance, wearing of facial covering and staying at home.“

On the challenges of being a frontline health worker, Kawu said the major drawback was infecting members of their families at home. He said that his family members who are infected are also being managed within the FCT system.