Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, who doubles as the coordinator of FCT COVID-19 response team, Dr. Mohammed Kawu has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Kawu, while addressing newmen on Thursday at the Asokoro District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment explained that his journey to the Isolation Center began 12 days earlier when he experienced feverish conditions. This prompted him to take the COVID-19 test which turned out to be positive.

Dr Kawu who is the equivalent to the commissioner for health said it was very important for Nigerians to appreciate that COVID-19 is real and can be fatal.

He said: “I want every Nigerians, like I’ve always told them in the media, that this thing is real and anybody can be infected, especially those of us that are on the frontline. The disease can be fatal and it is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitizing, maintain social distancing wearing of facial covering and staying at home.“

On the challenges of being a frontline health worker, Dr Kawu said that the major drawback was infecting members of their families at home. He said that his family members who are infected are also being managed within the FCT system.

Speaking on his symptoms and status of his health, Dr Kawu said: “I’m happy and I thank my creator that mine was moderate infection. I got some symptoms that were not very severe. I had to be on intravenous (IV) drugs for about 10 days. I’m stronger now. Probably they will discharge me anytime soon.

“I noticed very important thing; there is so much commitment by the health workers, they are very committed, very patriotic. They are risking their lives to protect the society.

“So, my appeal to everyone in the society is that we must all be part and parcel of this fight against the COVID-19. Everybody must take personal responsibility to ensure that he or she protects his or herself and his or her family.”

The FCT has 7 isolation and treatment centers across the Territory. 6 of them are public facilities while one is privately managed.