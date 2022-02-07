From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, as the Chairman of the national campaign council of the Party for the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory Area Council election.

Governor Umahi was inaugurated alongside Governor Abdullahi Sule, co-chairman, and 131 members at the International Conference Center in Abuja on Monday.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Chairman of the Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni,who was ably represented by Senator Yusuf Abubakar expressed hope in the composition of the Committee Chaired by Governor Umahi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He charged Umahi and members of his Committee to work hard to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming election.

Responding on behalf of the national campaign council, Governor Umahi thanked the leadership of the Party for finding them worthy to serve and pledged to work assiduously to deliver on their assignments.