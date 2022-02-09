From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned it will prosecute persons found culpable of voter inducement in any form, including vote-buying at polling units during this weekend’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

Its chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, handed the warning at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, yesterday.

He also disclosed that 2,242 foreign and local field electoral observers would be participating in the poll.

Yakubu also revealed that no fewer than seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), including the FCT REC would be deployed for the poll. He also banned all forms of mobile phones near voting cubicles.

“Our eyes are on all our officials, be they ad hoc or regular staff, to ensure that they strictly abide by the rules. All parties, candidates and their supporters should do the same. No one will benefit from the disruption of the process or other acts of bad behaviour. Let the voters in the FCT choose their leaders in a free, fair and peaceful contest.

“I would like to reiterate that voter inducement in all forms, including vote-buying at polling units, is a violation of the law. The ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force.

“Let me reassure you that the commission is committed to free, fair and credible process. However, we need a similar commitment of especially the political parties and candidates to realise these goals. Therefore, at today’s meeting, parties and candidates will be required to resolve, pledge, affirm and commit to peaceful conduct before, during and after the election,” he said.

Giving more updates on the preparations, he said: “Non-pharmaceutical materials have been procured to protect voters and personnel from COVID-19 in line with the Commission’s policy based on the protocols prescribed by health authorities. Voter education and publicity have been carried out. Transport arrangements have been made, including motorcycles for remote locations and boats for riverine areas. We shall deploy assistive devices such as Braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for the physically challenged voters.