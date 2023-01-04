From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said on Wednesday that it has concluded plans to introduce “Emergency Marshals to work in different communities around the six Area Councils to curb hazards.”

It said it was a measure geared towards managing the adverse effects of the rapidly growing population in the nation’s capital.

Making this disclosure on Wednesday, Director-General, FCT Emergency Management (FEMA), Abbas Idris, noted that the agency has carried out hazard mappings in Abuja, identifying areas where urgent attention was required.

Idris noted that the decision to introduce Emergency Marshals was based on the need to increase life-saving interventions and also mitigate hazards.

He said the Marshals would complement the efforts of other volunteers who have played key roles in the agency’s activities.

“We intend to introduce emergency Marshals this year. These are volunteers who assist students, hospital workers and PWD, and other public servants during emergencies,” he said.

“They also assist in facility services, Risk Management and Safety Services by reporting conditions in a building that could present a hazard during an emergency.

“They also maintain an orderly evacuation; conduct a sweep of an area to ensure that evacuation is complete. The Marshals are also to participate in debriefings resulting from evacuation and complete a monthly checklist for fire safety issues in their areas.”