Federal Capital Territory Football Association chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar, has reiterated his committment to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office.

Elected June 20, 2019, Mouktar has brought his magic wand to bear with some far reaching programmes and projects, including partnership with German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, and introduction of Teqball new sports, among other landmarks.

“My experience has been remarkable in the true sense because we had a plan; we executed it and it has transformed the football landscape with hope that the future can and will be very bright,” explained Mouktar, adding, “I have seen how very passionate people are about the game they love.”

In the period under review, the Mouktar-led board rebranded and improved the FCT League with cash prizes for winners along with renovation of the Area 3 and Area 10 pitches; human capacity building with all expenses paid courses for 21 male and female coaches drawn from all the six as well as technical partnership with the Embassy of Hungary on sports cooperation and exchange.