(NAN)EFCC FC of Abuja have breezed into the final of the 2019 FCT FA Cup following a lone goal defeat of city rivals Supreme Court FC.

Christian Innocent scored the only goal of the match played at the football pitch of the Area 3 Sports Centre, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Innocent scored for EFCC FC in the 80th minute to give his team a chance to play in the final match having won the semi-final tie.

Both teams fought hard in the first half but could not convert their chances into goals.

Speaking after the match, the coach of EFCC FC, Shola Popo, said his team would go back home and prepare hard for the final match on Sunday.

“I’m happy that we won our semi-final match against Supreme Court FC. They have a good set of players, but we are able to defeat them towards the end of the game.

“We now need to go home and correct our mistakes and prepare for the final match on Sunday,” he said.

On his part, the coach of Supreme Court FC, Henry Haggai, said he was impressed with the performance of the players even though they lost.

“It was a good game. In any match, there are three factors, either you win, lose or draw.

“It’s very painful for us to lose the match at this stage. But we will go back home and prepare well for the next edition where we will regain our title,” he said.

Haggai said he also prepared his team for the Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) Division One which begins next month.

He also added that they would work hard to get promoted to the Nigeria National League (NNL).