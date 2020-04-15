Walter Ukaelgbu, Abuja

The sixth floor of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) was yesterday engulfed by fire at about 10:20 am Earlier investigation of the incident show that the inferno was caused by the outer units of the split Air conditions on the sixth floor in the main building which exploded due to power surge. The sound was said to have attracted the attention of the few personnel within the premises who immediately mobilised to quench the fire using fire extinguishers and fire hose reels within the building.

The fire had come through the outer AC ducts to the 5th and 4th floors which necessitated a call to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fire service that promptly responded. It has since been contained. Our source said only one unit of 2hp split Air conditioner and the electric cabling leading to it were affected. There was no casualty arising from the incident.

Furthermore the Commission’s main building, all records and all other documents and vital information have not been affected by the incident.

Reacting on the incident the Registrar General of CAC Alhaji Abubakar Garba said,” it was a minor fire incident at the CAC today which was quickly extinguished by the men of the fire service. However there was no loss of documents or lives.” He did not state if there will be a probe on the cause of the fire. Garba recently assumed office as the RG of CAC.