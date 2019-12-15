Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

It was all joy as the Federal Capital Territoru (FTC), Abuja market women got a new Mama Market General, yesterday, in the person of Toyin Badmus.The women who could not hide their feelings were seen dancing and praising God for the gift of a life changer.

Toyin Badmus in her acceptance speech after installment at Wuse Rock park promised to initiate and implement reforms that will improve the socio-economic welfare of both market men and women in the territory.

She said :”My vision for us is that of unity, love and commitment to the market institution in the FCT to the level where we can contribute our quota to the economic development of Abuja and Nigeria in general.

“I will ensure there is database of every member which would be used for market assessment of all the markets in territory, to aid in meeting their needs.

Badmus also promised to enroll members into contributory pension scheme, improve security at the market and explore educational intervention programme of the government for the benefit of the members.”

Chairman of the occasion, Buba Maruwa who spoke through the immediate past Director of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) appreciated the market women and for their patience with the economic situation in the country, promising that it would change for good very soon.

He further urged them to educate their wards on the implications of drugs abuse on their lives and the nation at large.