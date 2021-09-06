From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A 45-year-old mother has been abducted alongside two of her daughters by unknown gunmen who stormed their home at Kpeyegi village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victims, Mrs Oladapo Bukola, said to be the wife of a pastor and the mother of two daughters, Moyo Oladapo, 17, and Glory Oladapo, 14, were abducted from their residence in the community in the early hours of Sunday when gunmen stormed the village and shot sporadically to scare the villagers.

It was gathered that before the incident Sunday, the gunmen had invaded Yangoji village in Kwali Area Council and abducted one Abdullahi Benda and his 23-year-old son, Jibrin Benda.

Gunmen have continued to raid Abuja communities and Kpeyegi, which houses one of the barracks of the Nigerian Navy.

Daily Sun has learned that the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family of the abducted pastor’s wife, whose husband, Pastor Gabriel Oladapo, was said to have travelled out of Abuja.

A family source who does not want to be mentioned said they overheat the cry of the woman and her children begging their relations to pay the money for their release.

According to the source, ‘their abductors have reached out. They called on Sunday night and were demanding N50 million.

‘They made sure we hear the voices of the woman and her children to prove that they are alive.’

When contacted, the spokesman for the FCT Police Command, Daniel Y Ndiparya, confirmed the incident but said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.

‘The police are making efforts to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt,’ he stated.

