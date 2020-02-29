Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that it will intensify its crackdown on street beggars and other miscreants in the nation’s capital. It stressed that the ban on street begging is still in force in the territory and that relevant agencies will not hesitate to enforce the law on anyone caught contravening the ban.

This was one of the resolutions of the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting, which was chaired by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Chinyeaka Ohaa. Speaking after the meeting, which took place at the official residence of the minister at Life Camp, Ohaa said the enforcement of the ban became necessary to curtail the likely influx of beggars and miscreants to the FCT following the ban on street begging by some states in the country.

The permanent secretary said relevant officers have been directed to intensify public enlightenment campaigns to reiterate the ban on street begging, which he said also has negative security implications.

He stressed the need for continuous synergy among security agencies for effective performance. He attributed the improved security situation to the fact that security agencies have intensified their crackdown on criminals in the territory.

While calling on residents of the FCT to help improve security by always furnishing security operatives with necessary information that will help them in the proper discharge of their duties, Ohaa also pledged the continuous support of the FCTA to security agencies in the FCT with the provision of logistic assistance for their operations.

Also speaking, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said there has been a significant improvement in security in the FCT, attributing it to a renewed synergy among security agencies.

Speaking on infrastructure and traffic regulations, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Umar Gambo Jibrin, said that everything was being done to ensure that the infrastructure provided in the city met international standards.