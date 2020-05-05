Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) judiciary on Tuesday conducted its first-ever virtual court proceedings.

The court session was held in three courts presided over by Justices Salisu Garba, Hussein Baba-Yusuf and Peter Affen.

Speaking during the test-run session, the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, said such innovation would help to address some of the lapses in smooth justice delivery.

Virtual court proceedings have become necessary in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, necessitating social distancing.

“We should not project a defeatist attitude towards such innovation. It is this innovation that will redress so many of these lapses. Because of the moment, we appreciate the value of this, the more we will buckle up and tighten up to make sure the proper things are done.

“This is also a challenge to the correctional service centres. They must be up and doing in providing standby generator sets not only for court proceedings but also for the well-being of the inmates,” he said.

One of the counsels, Mr Emmanuel Ukaegbu, whose case was heard in Justice Garba’s court, expressed joy over the move by the FCT judiciary.

“I call on my colleagues to key into the innovation which allows one to participate in court sittings wherever one may be.

“This will ensure timely and efficient disposal of cases,” he stated.