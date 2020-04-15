Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, said nine patients were discharged yesterday after testing negative for the disease while Kaduna discharged one in its infectious disease centre.

The development brings the total number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital to 20.

The minister, in a series of tweets said two of the nine patients were treated at the National Hospital, while the other seven were treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

“Dear FCT residents, I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes,” Bello tweeted.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50am, April 15th, 2020. Out of the nine (9) newly discharged, two (2) were treated at the National Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre while the other seven (7) were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada.

“I urge FCT residents to adhere to all safety measures. #StaySafe.”

The nation’s capital has so far recorded 58 cases of the disease, the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Similarly, Lagos confirmed the discharge of 16 patients from its isolation facilities.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the 16 persons comprises 14 males and 2 females including three foreigners – one British, one Chinese and one Polish citizen.

He said in a tweet: “As our frontline health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together. Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience.”

Also, Kaduna Government said it discharged one of the COVID-19 patients in its infectious disease centre.

Commissioner for Health, Amina Baloni, who broke the news, said the patient, after treatment, tested negative twice for the disease.

“The patient’s recovery has been confirmed by two consecutive negative results, the second of which came yesterday, Tuesday, 14 April 2020. State government is looking forward to the recovery and discharge of the other five COVID-19 patients in the state.’’

She hailed the dedication of the teams that are contributing to the “collective COVID-19 efforts”.

“We also wish to pay tribute to the medical professionals at the infectious disease centre for the successful management of this patient.

“The ministry of health wishes to remind residents of Kaduna state that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat COVID-19. Citizens must wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing.

“They are also advised to avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it is absolutely necessary to go out. Wherever they are, they should also practise respiratory hygiene.”

As a measure to curb the spread of the disease, the government placed a ban on movement but later reviewed the lockdown by giving a two-day window every week to enable residents to buy food and other essential commodities.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai also approved the release of 72 inmates from both the Kaduna and Kafanchan correctional centres.

The state has six confirmed cases of the disease.