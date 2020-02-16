Samuel Bello, Abuja

Lawyers in Abuja have pegged a sum of N600, 000 as cash prize for participants in an upcoming league commencing on the 22nd of this month.

The league, which is strictly made up of lawyers only, have had increasing participation since 2017 till date.

Head Organising Committee of Abuja Lawyers league, Olujimi Olujide-Poko, who spoke recently in Abuja, said the competition which kicks off on February 22nd till April 5th, would involve 14 teams in two groups.

He said the main purpose of the competition is to create a separate platform outside court room and legal dealings.

In his words, “It’s strictly for lawyers and the teams are made up of lawyers. This year we are having another event starting 22nd of February and ends of 5th of April 2020 and we have 14 teams participating both Old and new law firms.

“The first prize is N250, 000, second prize is N200, 000 and third is N150,000. We have 14 teams divided into two groups. Seven teams in two groups till the third place and finals.”

Olujide-Pko who also hinted on a move to involve the participation of females, said the target of this year’s competition is also centred around the awareness of blood pressure.

“We have been trying to talk our female colleagues to participate in the competition. Hopefully we would have something this year too. It’s not for the young minds but everybody. When we start the competition proper, we will see senior Men of the Bar men of about 40 to 45 years of age playing like the Ronaldo and Messi and we have the young bloods too.

“The goal of this year’s competition is to create a larger platform in terms of cooperate social responsibility. We want to introduce awareness on blood pressure. You will get to hear cases of people slumping without knowing they have high blood pressure,” he said.