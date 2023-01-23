From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, and supporters of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have commenced grassroots mobilisation for the party ahead of next month’s general elections.

This is even as the minister called on the executive members of Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independence Campaign Council (GICC) to ensure the victory of the presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the February 25 general election in the Territory.

Bello, represented by his special assistant on special duties, Hajiya Farida Odangi, at the inauguration of the GICC executives in Abuja, said the campaign organisation should leave no stone unturned to ensure the party’s victory in Abuja.

The minister urged the executives to campaign vigorously across the 62 political wards of the six area councils for the success of the party’s presidential and the National Assembly candidates.

“To every one of you that has been inaugurated, the responsibility before you, and that responsibility is to ensure that APC wins the forthcoming elections in the FCT,” he said.

The state coordinator of the GICC in FCT, Ayuba Ngbako, in his acceptance speech, assured the minister that the group will work collectively to deliver APC presidential and House of Representatives candidates in the FCT.

“We have added two models known as FCT GICC Ambassadors area councils and FCT 62 wards, with three models our target is to have one million out of FCT 1.5 million votes,” he said.

The GICC coordinator of Abuja North, Solomon Dagami appealed to residents of the FCT to join hands and support the APC to continue the leadership of Nigeria.

“There is danger in leadership breakage because the APC has positive plans on the ground and if there is imminent breakage to alter the plans, someone else starts afresh. It will not be good. It is not good when there is no continuity in any setup projects.

“That is why we are calling on the indigenes of Abuja to continue in their support for APC, so that after February 25, we will all celebrate the victory of the party in Abuja,” he said.