Fred Itua, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed that open spaces immediately bordering the perimeter fences of all schools in the federal capital should be devoid of any kind of trading or business activity for the safety of the pupils and students.

He said school heads should ensure the removal of illegal structures and sanitation of such areas.

He has also charged principals and headteachers in the FCT to maintain a clean school environment at all times and to be proactive in the management of their schools.

The Minister made this charge over the weekend during an unscheduled visit to some schools in the FCT. He expressed dissatisfaction with the sanitary conditions of one of the schools visited.

The Minister, expressing dissatisfaction at the state of affairs in the schools, wondered why the school environment was not kept clean, saying that environmental sanitation in school premises should be a daily affair.

He charged the school heads to be proactive in the management of their schools, saying that minor repairs within the schools could be carried out by the school heads without necessarily resorting to the school boards for approvals.

Bello directed that proper toilet hygiene be maintained, saying that open defection will not be tolerated anywhere in the FCT.

The Minister advised school heads to take advantage of the seasons when teaching subjects like Agriculture. He said that teachers can use the season to teach dry season farming instead of allowing school farms to be overtaken by weed with the excuse that there are no rains.

“For instance, you can organise a competition amongst them and say the Minister will come at the end of the term and give a prize. That way, they will be motivated,” the Minister suggested.