By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) will hold her 55th National board meeting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory from April 25-29, 2022.

The Meeting will be declared open by the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, and will start with a Divine Service scheduled to hold at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Wuse Zone 5 on Wednesday, 27th April 2022.

According to the Manager, Media and Public Relations of BSN, Mr Benjamin Mordi, the meeting will be played host by the North Central Zone of BSN and be presided by the President and Board Chairman of the Bible Society, Rt. Reverend Dr. Timothy Banwo.

He said the meeting will discuss past and future activities of the organisation concerning Bible work , and as well, examine her accounts for the past one year, among other issues.

Mordi informed that the General Secretary of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi is expected to present his report for the year under review to the Board at the meeting.

Expected at the board meeting are the Patron of BSN, Gen. Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, national officers, delegates from across the country and some senior members of the management team of the organisation.

He explained that the Bible Society of Nigeria is a non-profit making interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes, distributes, organises life-transforming programmes that help people engage with the Bible, and raises funds for the Bible work.

