The remains of the late Hajiya Zainab Ali, mother of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, were interred on Wednesday at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, amid tears and prayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Hajiya Ali succumbed on Tuesday evening while suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

Speaking shortly after the burial prayer, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi said the deceased lived a glorious and an exemplary life.

While praying that God grant her a peaceful rest and forgive all her sins, Bello implored family members to emulate the exemplary life she lived.

“She happened to be my direct sister, but we lost her today to the cold hands of death. She lived a glorious life.

“Now that she has gone back to God Almighty, we pray that God forgive her all her sins. As Muslims, we believe we shall return back to God and she has returned to God. “he said.

Earlier in his funeral prayers, the Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Dr Kabir Adam, stated that death was a lesson to the living, as all mortals were bound to die.

In attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federal, Mr Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of Police Affairs, Malam Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and some other top government functionaries. (NAN)