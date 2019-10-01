The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has decried the lynching of three suspected traffic robbers popularly known as ‘One Chance’ in the Dutse Alhaji area of the Federal Capital City.

The Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister, Malam Abubakar Sani made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers were allegedly set ablaze by a mob at Dutse Alhaji junction on Kubwa-Zuba highway, on Monday in Abuja.

The minister frowned at the mob action which led to the unfortunate death of the three suspects and restated the FCT Administration’s resolve to reduce criminal activities to the barest in Abuja.

“The FCT Administration is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the entire territory is free of criminality and criminal elements.

“That is why we are working round the clock with the security agencies to maintain a 24 hours surveillance round the city and its environs.

“To a very large extent, we are happy with what the security agencies are doing to keep the territory safe and arrest all criminal elements particularly traffic robbers, kidnappers and other lawbreakers where ever they may be.”

Bello, however, noted that the killing of the three robbers was an act of lawlessness which the FCT Administration strongly condemned.

“No group or individual has the right to take anybody’s life the way these young men were burnt to death. I have directed the Police to carry out a thorough investigation and bring the papetrators to book”.

The Minister, who called on residents to remain law abiding, warned that any individual or group found taking laws into their hands or resorting to self help would be dealt with in accordance with the relevant law.

Bello appealed to traditional, community and religious leaders to step up engagements with their subjects by emphasising the need for obedience to the laws of the land and refraining from acts capable of causing the breakdown of law and order. (NAN)