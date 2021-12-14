From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday, flagged off the Gwagwa District Infrastructure Development Project.

The project is a partnership between the FCT Administration and GCL (SPV) and Metro Capital Advisory Group.

Gwagwa District, aptly coined Abuja Midtown, stretches out to over an area of 841 hectares within the green heart of Nigeria’s capital city.

According to the developers, it will bring a new dimension to urban life in the capital and offer diverse homes and jobs for more than 100,000 residents.

GCL, the Special Purpose Vehicle established by Metro Capital Advisory Group, is to deliver the primary engineering infrastructure of Abuja Midtown, including road network with bridges and culverts, storm water drainage system, foul sewer drainage network, water supply system, electricity network and street lighting, and telecommunication ducts.

While launching the project, FCT Minister said there must be guidelines and safeguards to enable its successful realisation with adherence to due process, while ensuring that the procedure is not susceptible to being wholly corrupted or abused by stakeholders.

“The FCTA implemented an extensive review as it recognised the key advantages of the project that include employment generation, infrastructure provision, city decongestion, and private sector investment.

“The refined approach would potentially serve to attract ₦117 billion from the private sector as investment in primary infrastructure while attracting further sums to deliver the unique developments of the district.

“As the centerpiece, Abuja Midtown will feature an ultra-modern medical city that is set to offer first-class comprehensive healthcare in a single location with a vision to become a recognised destination of choice for quality healthcare, wellness, and medical education on the continent.

“Abuja Midtown will also feature a business campus and leadership center with a five-star hotel and convention center, a shopping mall, an 18-hole golf course with resort living, a polo field and facilities, mixed-use and residential developments, parks and recreational areas. All neighborhoods will have access to abundant green and open spaces.

“Located within easy reach of the Central Business District and the international airport, Abuja Midtown is also to be well linked with major transportation arteries including several highways, the National Railway, the Abuja Light Rail system and the first district tramway in West Africa.

“Towards delivering a district with local and international appeal, renowned professionals and technical consultants were engaged including Albert Speer + Partner GmbH, Julius Berger International GmbH, and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“As the relatively new capital of the largest economy in Africa, Abuja has an annual population growth rate of over six percent and is one of the most expensive cities in Africa.

“Abuja is home to Nigerians from all over the country as well as hundreds of diplomats and expatriates that staff embassies and international organisations respectively.

“The sustained high urban population growth rate of Abuja created a gap and an opportunity to provide real estate and critical facilities with access to state-ofthe-art infrastructure towards serving the ever-increasing demands of the populace.

“This forms the basis for Abuja Midtown and for the vision of creating a world-class destination for business, lifestyle and tourism,” a statement read.

