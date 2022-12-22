The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello, commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade and other security agencies in providing security in the territory and environ.

Bello, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Mr Adesola Olusade, gave the commendation during the Guards Brigade’s Get Together Dinner to mark the end 2022 activities on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the task of securing FCT was made possible by the combined efforts of other security agencies and of course my office as the Minister of the FCT.

He said the combined resilience, reactiveness and tenacity of the troops and security agencies had been able to counter plans by those who wanted to cause chaos in spite of some setbacks being experienced during the year.

“I am proud to state that we have all done well in ensuring the security and safety of citizens in Abuja despite recent challenges.

“The combined efforts which have made the peace being enjoyed in the FCT possible is evident in the freedom of movement and booming economic and social atmosphere in the FCT:

“I urge you all to keep it up as we enter into the festive season and by Allah’s mercy, year 2023.”

The minister reminded officers and soldiers that they had a major task ahead which is the 2023 general elections, expressing confidence that the brigade would cooperate to achieve a peaceful environment.

He enjoined them to prepare adequately, adding that the residents of the FCT and indeed the nation are counting on them to ensure a free and fair electioneering process.

“In my capacity as Minister of FCT, I pledge to continue to provide the necessary support to all security agencies to enable them carry out their duties.

“We have done a lot in this regard and will not relent in providing the needed logistics and other support.

“I wish to use this opportunity to formally congratulate the Commander, MT Usman, on his recent promotion to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Amy.

“This elevation is no doubt a testament to your hard work and dedication to duty and I pray the Almighty Allah continues to bless you in all your endeavours.

“I want to also encourage all to emulate the sterling qualities which have no doubt played a key role in your elevation,” he said.

Bello commiserated with the commander, officers and men of Guards Brigade on the loss of some of their colleagues during operations earlier in the year.

He also condole with the widows of the fallen officers for the sacrifices their husband made for all to have peace and freedom.

He said “I wish to appreciate and condole with you for this huge sacrifices your husband paid for our peace and freedom.

“I assure you that the FCT and indeed the nation owes you a debt of gratitude.”

Responding, Maj.-Gen. Usman said the event was organised for them to unwind and show appreciation to all friends of the Guards Brigade.

Usman said the guards brigade could not have successfully discharged its responsibilities without the support of the security agencies and strategic partners.

He said the responsiveness of the FCTA and other security agencies to the cause of the brigade had given it the needed push to perform excellently during the year.

The commander also hailed the officers and soldiers of the brigade for their hard work and dedication which, according to him, has made the brigade the standard bearer of the Nigerian army.

“This year witnessed an increase in the activities of hoodlums and unscrupulous elements that sought to cause chaos in our country.

“It also witnessed an exponential increase in attacks on guards brigade locations and sadly, some of our personnel paid the supreme price.

“I want to seize this unique opportunity to appreciate their sacrifices and pray for the repose of their souls and pray to Almighty God to give them eternal rest.

“For the widows of our heroes who are present here today, I want to assure you that we will continue to immortalise the memories of your husbands.

“I want to also assure you that we shall continue to do our very best to ensure that you and your children are well taken care of.

“Our doors are always open to you as regards any support or assistance you may require.

“Despite the setbacks, I am pleased to say that our collective efforts, have indeed yielded fruits,” he said.

The commander pledged to continue to uphold the life of regimentation, belligerence and sacrifice which had been passed on to them at the brigade.

He urged all officers and men of the guards brigade to remain vigilant to their responsibility of protecting the president and the seat of government in line with the motto of the brigade, which is vigilance and sacrifice.

He also tasked them to be ever ready to make all sacrifices needed to carry out their tasks.

Usman also pledged to continue to cooperate with all sister agencies in the attainment of overall his mission while also urging them to be prepared for the coming year, 2023, especially as the nation prepares for the forthcoming general elections.

Highlights of the event include dinner, cutting of birthday cake and award of recognition to some officers and soldiers for their outstanding performance during the year. (NAN)