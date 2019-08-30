FCT Minister of State Dr Ramatu Aliyu has congratulated Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on his landslide victory at the just concluded Kogi APC Gubernatorial Primaries held at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

According to the Minister, the victory is a sign of development, commitment and the support he has given to the people of Kogi in his almost four years tenure as Governor.

“I congratulate my Governor, Yahaya Bello, on his groundbreaking victory. I am very happy for him, happy for the party and the entire Kogi people. I will give him the necessary support in the main elections,” the Minister said in a statement signed by her media aide Aderonke Bello.

“The victory has shown that Kogi people love their Governor and it is obvious in the volume of vote gathered by Governor Yahaya Bello at the Primaries,” the statement added.

Aliyu noted that the party will support Bello at the main elections and will ensure that he returns for another four years.