The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has mobilised women from across Nigeria in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Mr Austine Elemue, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Aliyu, who presented the women groups to Tinubu, said women were ready to throw their numerical strength behind him.

The minister, who emphasised the need for unity among party faithful, said “in this struggle to victory, no one would be left behind”.

“We storm here to show our numerical strength and to affirm that we mean business.

“This is a further demonstration that Nigerian women and APC women are solidly behind our father, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress.

“We came from far and wide. Precisely, we came from all the 36 states of the federation plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

Aliyu, however, tasked the women to tell others about the numerous achievements recorded by the party.

She said, “if we don’t tell our story, the story will be told from the other end the way they like.

” We are united to tell our own stories. We are charting a new course that will leave no one behind.”

Responding, Tinubu, commended the women groups for the solidarity visit, adding ”with team work, victory would be guaranteed”.

“I assure you that our campaign team will contact the leadership of all the states. I love you all.

”And thank you very much. With the support from all of you, victory is guaranteed.” (NAN)