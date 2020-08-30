The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has commiserated with the Government of Kogi and Igala people over the death of paramount ruler Michael Ameh Oboni II.

Aliyu in a condolence message on Sunday in Abuja, described the monarch, who was the Chairman, Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, as” a dedicated tutor and mentor who had inspired many in the discharge of his traditional duties”.

The minister said the late monarch was a true king who served his subjects and the descents of Kogi with love and distinction.

The letter reads in parts: “It is with great sadness that i learnt of the death of our royal father, “Agaba Idu”, His Royal Majesty, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, The Attah of Igala.

” My deepest sympathies to the Government and people of Kogi State especially the Igala kingdom for this great loss.

” I pray that in this difficult time, the love of God shelters you and mend the pain as you move the state forward.

“They say there is nothing so kingly as kindness, and nothing so royal as truth, these are few out of the other good qualities of the late Attah.

” The Agaba Idu as he was fondly called by the Igalas was known to be very supportive, his prayers and blessings have kept me going even before and after my appointment as FCT Minister of State.

” His love for his people knew no bounds, he held the kingdom dear to his heart, displayed obvious care for all of his subjects, and he took action to make their lives easier.

” Indeed, we have lost a humane King.

“I take solace in the belief that death can never take a good man away from the hearts of the people he inspired, the legacy remains and continue throughout generations.

” He was a great teacher and father to many. His dedicated tutorship and unrelenting discipline formed the bulk of my life’s foundation.

“On behalf of the FCT Administration and my entire household, i wish to convey to the family of our beloved eminent king, most especially his wife who has been a pillar of support to him before and during his reign.

” I also wish to condole the people of the Igala Kingdom for this great loss. Please accept my heartfelt condolences,” Aliyu said. (NAN)