The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has pledged the administration’s support to organisations and groups rendering selfless services to orphans and the less-privileged in the society.

Aliyu, in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Tuesday in Abuja, gave the pledge during the disbursement of scholarships to 67 orphans from the North-East and North-West zones of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the disbursement of the scholarship was organised by the Mighty One Empowerment Foundation, in collaboration with Abundant Grace Initiative for Women and Children.

The minister also said that the FCT administration would continue to serve as a pillar of support for such organisations.

Aliyu said that acts of selflessness and kindness, irrespective of ethnicity, would promote nation building.

She commended the Foundation for its selfless service to humanity, adding that it had impacted meaningfully on the lives of the less-privileged and the orphans.

The minister said that the objective of the Foundation was in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s vision.

The vision, according to her, is to uplift the downtrodden through the provision of moderate life, shelter and other basic needs.

“The FCT administration will stand to serve as a pillar of support to the goodwill of the Foundation and others with similar vision.

“The efforts of rendering selfless service will go a long and immeasurable way in the development of the country,” she said.

NAN reports that the highpoint of the event was the induction of the minister and other eminent personalities into the ‘Education International Hall of Fame’ and presentation of scholarship awards to some indigent students. (NAN)